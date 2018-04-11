Others
Abuja Is Ready To Host Tourism World – Minister
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa
Bello has assured the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s
Commission for Africa (UNWTO-CAF), that Abuja is ready to host to its
61st international conference, scheduled for June 1st to 6th, 2018.
Speaking when he received a delegation from the Ministry of
Information and Culture, led by its minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,
Bello expressed delight over the choice of Abuja as host city, noting
that the event fits well into the drive of the FCT Administration to
make Abuja a global tourism and conference destination.
The minister, who commended his information and culture counterpart
for the hard work in successfully securing the hosting right for the
meeting, said it is a reflection of how the outer world now perceives
the country, as well as an eloquent indication that the current
administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is getting it right.
He pledged the support of the administration, while revealing that a
team headed by the FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa is
working tirelessly to ensure a hitch free conference in liaison with
conference’s local organization committee.
Earlier, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,
said that the team was in the FCT to kick-start the series of visits
and advocacies to key stakeholders in regard to Nigeria’s hosting of
the first meeting of the UNWTO – CAF.
Mohammed disclosed that for Nigeria, this is a good opportunity as it
would put the country under a global focus and attract socio economic
gains, while placing Nigeria and the nation’s tourism industry in
particular, on the world map.
He added that the meeting would provide an opportunity for Nigeria to
showcase itself to the world, especially in the area of culture and
tourism, stressing that Nigeria has a lot to show, namely, our tourist
attractions, rich culture as well as music and films which have taken
the world by storm.
