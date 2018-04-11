Abuja Is Ready To Host Tourism World – Minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa

Bello has assured the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s

Commission for Africa (UNWTO-CAF), that Abuja is ready to host to its

61st international conference, scheduled for June 1st to 6th, 2018.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the Ministry of

Information and Culture, led by its minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

Bello expressed delight over the choice of Abuja as host city, noting

that the event fits well into the drive of the FCT Administration to

make Abuja a global tourism and conference destination.

The minister, who commended his information and culture counterpart

for the hard work in successfully securing the hosting right for the

meeting, said it is a reflection of how the outer world now perceives

the country, as well as an eloquent indication that the current

administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is getting it right.

He pledged the support of the administration, while revealing that a

team headed by the FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa is

working tirelessly to ensure a hitch free conference in liaison with

conference’s local organization committee.

Earlier, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

said that the team was in the FCT to kick-start the series of visits

and advocacies to key stakeholders in regard to Nigeria’s hosting of

the first meeting of the UNWTO – CAF.

Mohammed disclosed that for Nigeria, this is a good opportunity as it

would put the country under a global focus and attract socio economic

gains, while placing Nigeria and the nation’s tourism industry in

particular, on the world map.

He added that the meeting would provide an opportunity for Nigeria to

showcase itself to the world, especially in the area of culture and

tourism, stressing that Nigeria has a lot to show, namely, our tourist

attractions, rich culture as well as music and films which have taken

the world by storm.