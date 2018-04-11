NEWS
Abuja Light Rail To Be Ready In Few Weeks – Opeifa
The secretary, Transport Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory
Administration (FCTA), Comrade Kayode Opeifa, has given an assurance
that the long awaited Abuja Light Rail project would be ready for
commissioning in few weeks time.
Briefing newsmen on the status of the project, Opeifa stated that the
light rail project is about 99 per cent completed, adding that it
would be commissioned and open for public use as soon as the
presidency gives an approval.
He maintained that Lot one, and Lot three of the project are completed
and ready for operation, while all the 12 stations, 21 buildings, 31
bridges, 50 culverts, as well as nine pedestrian bridges on the rail
track have equally been completed.
Opeifa noted that when commissioned, the light rail would improve the
economic activities in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital
Territory (FCT), just as it would equally improve the internally
generated revenues (IGR) of governments.
According to him, “It might not be a cheaper, initially, but it would
be alternative form of transportation. It would help on the social
economic development along the corridor. It would reduce traffic,
provide employment and increase the internally generated revenue (IGR)
in FCT.
Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall
BY TARKAA DAVID
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu
Candido has tasked contractors handling road projects in the area
council to complete them before the rain sets in.
Speaking when he inspected projects executed by the council, within
the last two years, Candido however commended the contractors for the
pace of job done so far, but insisted that the projects must attain
100 per cent completion before the rainy season, to avoid losses.
He noted that the council suffered setbacks in revenue generation due
to the recent suspension on tenement rate collection, but expressed
hope that with the resumption on the collection of tenement rates, the
council would provide the dividends of democracy in form of
facilities.
The council chairman explained that tenement rate which is the
backbone of the council’s internally generated revenue (IGR), has
returned, adding that as the IGR improves, more services would be
provided for the people.
Candido also charged the contractors to ensure that they deliver the
jobs according to specifications in their bill of quantity, just as he
called on the residents of the area council to support and cooperate
with the contractors to meet the deadline.
Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Yunusa Sarki thanked
the AMAC chairman for his leadership style, noting that road
constructions in the communities would reduce exposure of the
residents to dust and other hazards associated with it.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the inspection tour is in preparation for his
two-year anniversary as the executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area
Council (AMAC).
Dikko Presents Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Dei-Dei Community
BY CECILIA OGEZI
Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon Musa Dikko, has presented 58
(50kg) bags of rice, 58 bags of beans, 58 bags maize, mattresses,
blankets, bags of cement, clothing and other household items, to the
victims of the recent flood disaster in Dei-Dei community.
Presenting the materials to the victims in Dei-Dei community
yesterday, Dikko assured the community that a Local Emergency
Management Agency (LEMA) would be constituted to curb such a disaster
in future.
He also gave an indication that a committee would be inaugurated to
tackle flood incidences in the area, ahead of the rainy season, just
as he urged residents to desist from the attitude of dumping refuse in
waterways, drainages and power lines, to prevent reoccurrence of flood
in the community.
While thanking the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),
Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the National Emergency Management Agency
( NEMA) for their support, Dikko also charged traditional rulers in
the area to rise up to the challenge and stop building of illegal
structures in their domains.
Also speaking, the director general, FCT Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA), Abbas Idriss, noted that the relief materials was necessitated
by losses incurred in the flood, which he added were preventable if
people imbibe the culture of safety and stop building on water ways.
Some of the victims who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed gratitude for
the concern shown to them by the administration. Edokpolor Eghobomie,
a victim of the flood expressed his joy, adding that the cement would
help him in the renovation of his house, which suffered crack as a
result of the flood.
