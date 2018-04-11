Abuja Light Rail To Be Ready In Few Weeks – Opeifa

The secretary, Transport Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory

Administration (FCTA), Comrade Kayode Opeifa, has given an assurance

that the long awaited Abuja Light Rail project would be ready for

commissioning in few weeks time.

Briefing newsmen on the status of the project, Opeifa stated that the

light rail project is about 99 per cent completed, adding that it

would be commissioned and open for public use as soon as the

presidency gives an approval.

He maintained that Lot one, and Lot three of the project are completed

and ready for operation, while all the 12 stations, 21 buildings, 31

bridges, 50 culverts, as well as nine pedestrian bridges on the rail

track have equally been completed.

Opeifa noted that when commissioned, the light rail would improve the

economic activities in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital

Territory (FCT), just as it would equally improve the internally

generated revenues (IGR) of governments.

According to him, “It might not be a cheaper, initially, but it would

be alternative form of transportation. It would help on the social

economic development along the corridor. It would reduce traffic,

provide employment and increase the internally generated revenue (IGR)

in FCT.

Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall

BY TARKAA DAVID

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu

Candido has tasked contractors handling road projects in the area

council to complete them before the rain sets in.

Speaking when he inspected projects executed by the council, within

the last two years, Candido however commended the contractors for the

pace of job done so far, but insisted that the projects must attain

100 per cent completion before the rainy season, to avoid losses.

He noted that the council suffered setbacks in revenue generation due

to the recent suspension on tenement rate collection, but expressed

hope that with the resumption on the collection of tenement rates, the

council would provide the dividends of democracy in form of

facilities.

The council chairman explained that tenement rate which is the

backbone of the council’s internally generated revenue (IGR), has

returned, adding that as the IGR improves, more services would be

provided for the people.

Candido also charged the contractors to ensure that they deliver the

jobs according to specifications in their bill of quantity, just as he

called on the residents of the area council to support and cooperate

with the contractors to meet the deadline.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Yunusa Sarki thanked

the AMAC chairman for his leadership style, noting that road

constructions in the communities would reduce exposure of the

residents to dust and other hazards associated with it.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the inspection tour is in preparation for his

two-year anniversary as the executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area

Council (AMAC).

Dikko Presents Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Dei-Dei Community

BY CECILIA OGEZI

Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon Musa Dikko, has presented 58

(50kg) bags of rice, 58 bags of beans, 58 bags maize, mattresses,

blankets, bags of cement, clothing and other household items, to the

victims of the recent flood disaster in Dei-Dei community.

Presenting the materials to the victims in Dei-Dei community

yesterday, Dikko assured the community that a Local Emergency

Management Agency (LEMA) would be constituted to curb such a disaster

in future.

He also gave an indication that a committee would be inaugurated to

tackle flood incidences in the area, ahead of the rainy season, just

as he urged residents to desist from the attitude of dumping refuse in

waterways, drainages and power lines, to prevent reoccurrence of flood

in the community.

While thanking the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the National Emergency Management Agency

( NEMA) for their support, Dikko also charged traditional rulers in

the area to rise up to the challenge and stop building of illegal

structures in their domains.

Also speaking, the director general, FCT Emergency Management Agency

(FEMA), Abbas Idriss, noted that the relief materials was necessitated

by losses incurred in the flood, which he added were preventable if

people imbibe the culture of safety and stop building on water ways.

Some of the victims who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed gratitude for

the concern shown to them by the administration. Edokpolor Eghobomie,

a victim of the flood expressed his joy, adding that the cement would

help him in the renovation of his house, which suffered crack as a

result of the flood.