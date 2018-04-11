Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

Commonwealth Games: Number Of Missing Cameroonian Athletes Now Eight

Published

1 min ago

on


The number of Cameroonian athletes missing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games rose from three to eight on Wednesday, as Games officials expressed concern over their safety.

“The Cameroon Commonwealth team is sad to announce that eight athletes are missing from their respective rooms in the Games village,’’

Team’s Chef de mission Victor Agbor Nso said in a statement in Sydney. Nso said the athletes were three weightlifters and five boxers, adding that they left the athletes’ village in three waves over the past days.

Cameroonian officials had said that the previous day that five of their athletes were missing. The African nation has 42 athletes at the Games who will to run until Sunday. NAN


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng

Would you accept FG's proposed cattle colony in your local area?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter


 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!