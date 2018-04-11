Dangote Flourmills, Others Donate Equipment Worth N70m To Boost Wheat Production

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), which Dangote Flour Mills Plc is among, has donated 50 units of multi-crop thresher machine worth N70 million to wheat farmers toward boosting the country’s self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Speaking with journalists yesterday at the presentation of the gifts in Lagos, the group managing director of Dangote Flour Mills, Mr. Thabo Mabe, said that the equipment would deepen mechanised farming in wheat production, increase volume of wheat produced and reduce cost of wheat in the market.

He lamented that 70 per cent of wheat used by flour millers was imported in spite of the country’s wheat sector, adding that the multi-crop threshers would enhance yield, empower more farmers and save foreign exchange.

“The important thing on our engagement is to try to assist Nigeria to start developing wheat farming in large quantity and to ensure sustainability in terms of wheat farming,” he said.

Also, the chairman, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Mr. John Coumantaros, who was represented by group managing director, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Mr. Paul Gbededo said that the presentation was a demonstration of the association’s commitment to continuously support wheat farmers and Federal Government’s agriculture promotion agenda.

“There is no gainsaying that self-sufficiency in the production of wheat in Nigeria, will have an unprecedented impact on the Nigerian economy through attainment of food security, poverty reduction and of course save much needed foreign exchange,” he said.

He said FMAN signed the MoU with Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria in 2016 to purchase all available wheat grain produced by farmers in line with agreed quality parameters and prevailing market prices.