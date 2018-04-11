Deforestation Rises Despite Freeze On Timber – Report

A report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) revealed that the yearly rate of deforestation in the country has risen astronomically irrespective of federal government’s freeze on timber production.

This is even as it highlighted that the climatic conditions affecting the Sahel region, the insurgency in the north-east and communal clashes in different parts of the country could be traced to a variety of issues affecting not just Nigeria but the region as well.

“For example, due to climate change, the Lake Chad has shrunk considerably resulting in a massive environmental disaster that is negatively impacting on millions who depend on it for livelihood,” it stated.

The report which was obtained by LEADERSHIP highlighted that the shrinking of Lake Chad was already threatening peace and security in the region and has contributed to massive exodus of people from the region.

It also emphasised that different human activities accounted for the changing global climate especially increased carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere due to reduced forests.

Further findings revealed that globally that forest loss alone contributed to about 20 per cent of green house gas emissions especially carbon that had contributed to global warming and climate change.

It stated that UNDP’s technical and financial support to the federal ministry of environment was critical in shaping the national preparatory and consensus building processes for critical actions on the climate agreement.

The report said that the preparatory processes laid the foundation for high level advocacy on the timely signing of the Paris Agreement through effective collaborations with several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and strategic engagement with government partners.

It added, “Under the climate diplomacy capacity development programme, we provided support to the government aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s presence and influence on international negotiations within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for successful mitigation and adaptation in the country.”

The report hinted that UNDP provided a platform for a national climate change negotiators dialogue that examined the implications of signing the agreement.

It noted that the process leading to signing of the agreement by President Mohammed Buhari at the 71st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York was crucial in establishing a common national position that underpinned the advocacy.

It hinted that signing the agreement was a demonstration of government’s commitment to issues bordering on climate change.

“We provided support towards the preparation of the country’s first and second national communication reports to the UNFCCC and ongoing assistance to the government of Nigeria in meeting its obligations to the Convention under the Paris Agreement,” it added.

It revealed that it supported series of stakeholder consultations aimed at developing a detailed Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) for the country.

As global temperatures rose, local climatic conditions were altered, a situation that led to heat-related fatalities, dehydration, spread of infectious diseases, malnutrition, damage to public health infrastructure, migration of both man and animals, disruption of farming season and destruction of properties.

Notwithstanding, different human activities are responsible for the changing global climate especially the rise of carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere mainly due to reduced forests.

The report pointed out that INDCs highlighted national priorities, reflected the country’s unique national circumstances and capacities that paved the way for a smooth transition to a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions reduction sectoral plans.

It noted that the plans focused on five sectors of Nigeria’s economy such as agriculture, transport, oil and gas, manufacturing and energy , adding that the country’s NDC target of 20 per cent unconditionally and 45 per cent conditionally demonstrated strong commitment to the success of Paris agreement as well as growing the economy sustainably while reducing carbon footprints and delivering on government priorities.