Eko Disco Explains Power Outage In Ikoyi, Others

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has given reason behind the current power outage being experienced in some parts of Lagos Island, saying it was due to the breakdown of some facilities at the Alagbon Transmission injection sub-station which is a major source of bulk power supply to the company from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A statement signed by the company’s general manager, corporate communications, Mr. Godwin Idemuida, said the fault at Alagbon Transmission station has put the company’s distribution injection sub-stations in Adetokunbo Ademola way, Berkeley, Anifowose, Fowler and Idumagbo totally out of circuit.

According to the statement, areas being affected by the outage include Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Park view estate, Obalende, Idumagbo and other adjoining areas.

While appealing to its customers to please bear with the situation, the statement further said that the company had gotten an assurance from the Transmission Company of Nigeria that the fault on the facilities at Alagbon Transmission Station would soon be cleared and normal supply restored soon.