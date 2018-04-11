FAAN Boss Canvasses Team Work For Better Service Delivery

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Engr. Saleh Dunoma has stressed the need for team work in order to improve on services rendered by the agency to the public.

Speaking at the first quarter stakeholders forum 2018 held in Lagos yesterday, Dunoma who was represented by the director of engineering services, Engr. Salisu Daura said service delivery was very key for the system growth.

According to the FAAN boss, working together as a team will ensure improved service delivery in any organization stressing that every worker has a role to play in the system.

Dunoma urged workers of the agency to remain committed in the discharge of their duties to improve on the state of airports across the country. He explained that the essence of the forum was to evaluate services rendered by FAAN in the previous year with a view to improving on areas of shortfalls to achieve excellent service.

He said: “Your input in making sure that there is quality service delivery is paramount for the sustainability of the organisation in particular and aviation industry in general.”

In her goodwill message, the national coordinator, SERVICOM office in the Presidency, Mrs. Nnenna Akajimeli said the stakeholders’ forum was aimed at re-positioning the service delivery process of FAAN towards effectiveness and optimal efficiency to serve its customers and achieve its mandate.