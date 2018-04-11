ICRC Identifies Solution To Apapa Traffic Gridlock

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has advocated for a freight intelligence and truck control system on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to solve the perennial Apapa gridlock.

This suggestion was given yesterday by the acting managing director of the Commission, Engr, Chidi Izuwah when he paid a visit to the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman in furtherance to the tour of Josepdam Terminal at Tincan Island Terminal and Lilypond Terminal.

Recall that ICRC is a commission saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring the efficient execution of all PPP projects entered into by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on behalf of the federal government

But, speaking on the state of the roads leading to the port, the acting MD further disclosed that the Port of Aqaba in Jordan had similar gridlock problems but used the freight intelligence and truck control system on PPP basis to solve it.

He said, “permit me to also extend our desire to see respite brought to port users with respect to the Apapa – Tin-Can – Mile 2 access road to the ports using the PPP model ie. a freight intelligence management and truck control system.

The Port of Aqaba in Jordan had similar problems but the deployment of a freight intelligence and truck control system on PPP basis solved it. Our ports remain a major gateway to our nation’s economy and we applaud the work being done in collaboration with the private sector to fix the Apapa Port Access roads.