Nigeria Records Over 250,000 Barrels Of Oil Spill In 9 Years

Nigeria has recorded 6,673 oil spill occurrences which discharged 250,973.96 barrels of oil causing environmental challenges especially in the Niger Delta region between 2009 and 2017.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there are strong indications that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the oil sector, appears to be significantly overwhelmed by the increasing industry activities.

Data obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that year 2011 recorded the highest volume of spill in the country which was put at 66, 907. 865 barrels from 676 spill incidents, followed by 48,935.556 barrels from 849 incidents in 2009.

The data also indicated that in 2010, 582 incidents resulted in the spilling of 25,383.151, and in 2012, 17, 665.03 barrels was spilled from 841 incidents whereas in 2013, 883 incidents resulted in the discharge of 3749.21.

In 2014, the country witnessed 10,302.178 quantities of oil spilled from 1,087 incidents and in 2015, 753 incidents circulated 32,756.8681 volume of products into the environment, while in 2016, the nation recorded 574 incidents resulting in the spill of 35,202.9876 barrels and in 2017, 436 incidents created 10,096.08 volume of crude oil spilled.

LEADERSHIP also learnt that out of the 250,973.96 volume spilled, 3,594 cases were traced to willful damage caused by sabotage by suspected oil thieves, while 791 were linked to equipment failure of operating oil companies. While corrosion caused 341 of the incidents, operational and maintenance error on part of operating oil companies resulted in 137 incidents.

A director in DPR, Mordecai Ladan however, said that of the 6,600 spill incidents reported to the agency within the period, 53 per cent were attributed to acts of sabotages accounting for 57 per cent of total volume of oil spilled.

But in a paper he presented at a one-day workshop on Petroleum Hydrocarbon Contaminated Groundwater Remediation Using 21st Century Technology, in Lagos, the director admitted that with the spread of exploration and production both onshore and offshore, the DPR is thinly stretched, adding that, “Since the industry is far from attaining a ‘self-regulatory’ status, virtually all activities require regulatory presence which presently is overwhelming”.

Speaking through the director of environment in the DPR, Musa Zagi, Ladan said however, that the agency in its resolve to sustain Health, Safety and Environment, (HSE) performance via pollution abatement in the oil and gas industry has introduced various programmes which has improved environmental stewardship as well as promoted a sound HSE culture in the industry.

He listed the programmes to include: Risk-based Inspection For Facilities integrity, (RBI) design and operational safety case for green and brown fields, plan preventive maintenance programme (PPMP), annual safety report, ASR and environmental guidelines and standards for the petroleum industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN).

Others are promotion and drive of pollutants specific environmental studies, establishment of a three tier oil spill contingency plan and annual activation plan as well as standardization of tank clearing technology among others.

He said: “While these programmes have over the years reduced spills resulting from equipment failure and human error, this accounted for less than 15 per cent of all spills and 12 per cent by volume recorded in the past 9 years, only as well as improved HSE culture in the industry there is still room for improvement in other areas.”

These include seeking a permanent solution for prohibited discharges/waste management, building capacity among local contractors, improved reporting culture and attitude to HSE, sincere engagement between government, international oil companies and host communities with respect to oil spill management and environmental restoration as well as the establishment of industry-wide conflict resolution committee with membership from government, communities and international oil companies to address any dispute that may arise between the communities and operators.

‎Experts said apart from rising exploration and production activities both onshore and offshore which requires critical monitoring, the sector is also grappling with other criminal activities like vandalism, illegal refining and bunkering of crude which has cost the country in revenue while the environment is severely compromised from spillages.