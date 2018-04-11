‘Persons With Disabilities Must Play Active Role In National Dev’t’

People living with disabilities in the country have been advised to think deeply on how to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Chairman of Federal Civil Service Staff With Disabilities Cooperatives, Alhaji AbdulRauf Iliasu gave the charge during a weekly empowerment training for disables.

Iliasu urged the physically challenged to think less of their health challenges and more of the great potentials in deposited by God in them.

Addressing hundreds of people with disabilities who came from different parts of the country, Iliasu charged them to come up with business ideas that can make life better for them and the society at large while assuring them of good supports anytime and anywhere.

Most of the disabled persons present at the occassion complained of the lack of initial capital as impediment to their willingness to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the country.

A respondent, Mallam Rabiu from Kano said he knows about Kola nut business doesn’t have capital with which to buy a basketful of Kola Nut.

Some women participants also signified interest in selling of drinks just as they requested different amounts of money as capital for the trading.

A woman, Hajia Jumai Audu said a token amount of seventeen thousand five hundred Naira is enough for her to revive her food restaurant that had been locked for some time.

Touch by various requests, the Chairman of Federal Civil Service Staff With Disabilities, Alhaji AbdulRauf Iliasu announced short listing of 57 applicant for supports and empowerment and Fifty thousand Naira cash were disbursed to each of the shortlisted candidates to start their businesses.

A lucky recipient of the loan, Madam Esther Uchenna who cried uncontrollably said life had no meaning to her without money to feed her three children noting that on several occassions, her family of four slept with hunger.