PMB Makes 23 New Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed chief executive officers of agencies in the federal ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appointments were made public yesterday in a statement signed by Mr Lawrence Ojabo in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The SGF urged the appointees to reinvigorate the Agencies while delivering their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.

The appointments for the federal ministry of Health are Dr Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf, Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, Kaduna State for initial term of four years with effect from April 8,2018; Dr Abubakar Musa, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, renewal of four years appointment with effect from July 3, 2017; Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre,Azare Bauchi State, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 2, 2018; Dr Nasir Ibrahim Umar, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi, renewal of appointment of four years with effect of from April 8, 2018; Dr Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state, initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018; and Dr Aliyu Muhammad El-Ladan, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, renewal of appointment of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

Appointment for federal ministry of Information and Culture is Dr Stella Morounmubo Oyedepo as General Manager, National Theatre, Lagos, for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018.

The statement noted that this appointment was in compliance with the establishment act of the National Theatre and National Troupe act of 1991.

According to the SGF, the appointment separates the leadership of the National Theatre from the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Those appointed in the federal ministry of Education are Dr Baba David Danjuma, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, for an initial term of four years with effect from December 27, 2017; Dr. Usman Kallamu, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe state, for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018; Dr Jimah Momodu Sanusi, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018; and Dr Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018.

Others are Sanusi Gumau, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state, for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23, 2018; Prof. Tomunomi Abbe, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas, Bonny, Rivers State, for an initial term of four years, with effect from February 23, 2018; Engr. Omokungbe Obafemi Omoseni, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Lagos state, for an initial term of four years with effect from January 30, 2018; and Prof. Faruk Rashi Haruna, Provost, Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Niger state, for an initial term of four years, with effect form March 27, 2018.

Appointment for the ministry of Power, Works and Housing is Usman Gur Mohammed as Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), initial term of four years with effect from February 1, 2018.

That of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are Dr Emmanuel Alex Hart, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Resident Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Dr Cyril Omorogbe, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Dr Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidaba, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Mr Segun Agbaje, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Baba Abba Yusuf, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018; Yahaya Bello, Resident Electoral Commissioner, for an initial term of five years with effect from April, 17, 2018.

The statement further noted that the Resident Electoral commissioners will be sworn in by INEC chairman at INEC headquarters next Tuesday at 10.00am.