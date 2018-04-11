Shareholders Seek FG’s Intervention On Oando’s Technical Suspension

A group of concerned shareholders of Oando Plc yesterday called on the federal government to prevail on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to lift the technical suspension placed on the shares of Oando.

Speaking at a press briefing, yesterday, in Lagos, the shareholders said the continued suspension of Oando shares was sending wrong signals to the global community about the seriousness of the federal government in attracting foreign direct investments to bolster the economy.

LEADERSHIP It will be recalled that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 18, 2017 announced that it had placed the shares of Oando on ‘full suspension for 48 hours.’ Thereafter on October 23, 2017, the NSE further announced that it had placed the shares of the Company on ‘Technical Suspension’. The NSE by a letter dated October 18, 2017 informed Oando that the suspension of its shares by the NSE was done in compliance with a directive issued to it by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

The head of the Concerned Shareholders of Oando, Mr. Patrick Ajudua, while advancing reasons for the immediate lifting of the Technical Suspension, noted that the continued suspension of Oando shares could also send wrong signals about the prevailing harsh operating environment in the country. He also stressed that the Federal Government must protect a prosperous company like Oando from going down if it wanted to demonstrate to the investing world about its seriousness to attract investors to the country.

According to him, the continued suspension of Oando is a wrong signal to the global market about the prevailing harsh operating environment in Nigeria, and this is at variance with the federal government’s initiatives to diversify the economy through increased Foreign Direct Investment.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to intervene in our travails because the International investment community is keenly watching. The value of the investment we as shareholders of Oando have made is being eroded because of this continued suspension of trading. We appeal that this suspension order must be lifted.”

On his part, another shareholder, Mr. Badmus Babatunde, said, “By virtue of the sustained suspension, we the shareholders have been unable to benefit from the positive sentiments in the market within this period. It is also important to note that Oando’s stock was a major contributor to the NSE 30 Index’s performance particularly in the first three quarters of the year 2017, prior to the suspension; thus, the relevance of the stock cannot be over-emphasised. We strongly appeal to the Exchange and SEC to exercise their good judgment by lifting the Technical Suspension placed on trading in the shares of Oando for the good of all.”