Stakeholders Lament Lack Of Synergy Between Academia, Businesses

Stakeholders in the Raw Materials and Research and Development Council (RMRDC) have lamented the lack of synergy between the academia and businesses, insisted that it was affecting the nation’s growth.

This was disclosed yesterday at a one -day workshop organised by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in Lagos.

The stakeholders further stressed that industries contribution to research funding is 0.2 per cent, and need to add values.

In his paper presentation titled ‘How Commercialisation will drive competitiveness in raw materials and product development,’ Henry Eteama explained that there is a disconnect between academia, Research and Development (R&D) with industries and businesses.

He challenged all stakeholders in both businesses and industries to be more involved in research and also involve researchers. According to him, R&D institutions are pivotal to Nigeria’s drive toward competitiveness in raw materials and products development. Research efforts, specialisation and commercialisation of research findings were examined.

In his contribution, Prof. Alikidon Voh, a member of ARCN, also expressed worry over lack of synergy between academia and industries, saying to reverse this scenario, there is need to promote and encourage adequate development in Nigeria and strong research with industry linkage.

“If there is right synergy, technology will be demand-driven and not supply driven. As a result of this problem, technology does not have a place in the industry”, he added.

Another stakeholder, Willie Siyanbola who spoke on R&D Commercialisation and Economic Development opined that in Nigeria despite the large number of institutions, the turn-out of commercialisable R&D outcomes is still relatively low.

He said: “Absence of effective linkages between research organisations and industries, called for collaboration among them.” Earlier, the director-general of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir urged government to stimulate local industrial production through consistent patronage of locally made products.