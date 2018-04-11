Stocks Market Rebounds By 0.17% On Consumer, Industrial Goods Stocks

The Nigerian stocks market yesterday rebounded with a gain of 0.17 per cent on Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods stocks.

In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 69.86 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.17 per cent to close at 40,499.04 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation gained N25 billion to close at N14.629 trillion.

Yesterday’s bullish performance was largely driven by upticks in Dangote Cement, Mobil Nigeria, International Breweries, Wapco and Dangote Sugar.

Stocks market analysts said following the gains in consumer and industrial goods stocks observed in yesterday’s trading session, this presents attractive entry opportunities for investors.

However, market breadth still remained negative, with 16 gainers versus 26 losers. Japaul Oil recorded the highest price gain of 8.16 per cent, to close at 53 kobo per share, while Mobil Nigeria and Sterling Bank gained five per cent each to close at N178.50 and N1.68, per share, respectively. International Breweries appreciated by 4.78 per cent to close at N51.50, while Unity Kapital up by 4.55 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share

On the other hand, Wema Bank led the losers’ chart by 4.94 per cent, to close at 77 kobo per share. Lasaco Assurance shed 4.88 per cent to close at 39 kobo, while Jaiz Bank depreciated by 4.62 per cent to close at 62 kobo per share.

Eterna declined by 4.61 per cent to close at N6, while CI Leasing down by 4.49 per cent to close at N1.49 per share.

The total volume traded appreciated by 35.27 per cent to 388.28 million shares, worth N4.21 billion, and traded in 4,222 deals. Transactions in the shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the activity chart with 82.46 million shares valued at N16.53 million. Zenith Bank followed with 43.98 million shares worth N1.16 billion, while Skye Bank traded 37.46 million shares valued at N24.26 million.

Flourmill Nigeria traded 32.23 million shares valued at N1.19 billion, while Access Bank transacted 30.04 million shares worth N361.34 million.