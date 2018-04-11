Synergy In Economic Policy Making

In Nigeria’s economic policy making space, for effectiveness and productive synergy, it is always better to have a convergence of complementary positions between the fiscal policy makers as represented by the Ministry of Finance and the monetary policy makers which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) represents.

There is no gainsaying it that a strong coordination of monetary and fiscal policies is a sine qua non if the economic growth and development, the country craves for, is to be maintained on a sustainable basis. The contrary brings to the table a kind of confusion that leads to disaster not just in policy misdirection but also in taking the wrong decisions that are unhelpful to the well-being of the nation.

Perhaps, it is pertinent at this point to define what fiscal policy and monetary policy entails, to enable the uninformed appreciate better the imperative of getting the two frontiers of policy making operation work in a manner that should set the economy on the path to achieving optimum performance. Fiscal policy, on one hand, often refers to how government manages money, the way it attempts to manage the economy through taxation, spending, and borrowing.

By its very nature, it is susceptible to political manipulation designed to make the government appear in a pre-determine hue. Monetary policy, on the other, is controlled by the Central Bank which assists the government, through professional research variables and policy options, to control the amount of currency available and the rate at which people can borrow money. Because it is scientific and technical in nature, any policy in that direction is dictated by prevailing realities.

This explains why, in our view, economic watchers often always assert that the two policy directions are meant to be mutually dependent, counter balancing the political and the professional. It is assumed that a lack of coordination between the monetary and fiscal authorities can create hiccups in the economy. In a country like Nigeria with a highly sensitive economy that reacts spontaneously to the slightest of vagaries in the economic environment, a lack of synergy of policies from both sides of the government authorities, is known to create challenges that take time to be overcome, if at all.

A good example was the recession that the economy experienced recently due to a number of factors that include the power tussle between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank which, ill-advisedly, got the National Assembly involved in a way that attempts were made to whittle the powers of the CBN to bring it under the control of the Ministry. That must not be allowed to happen.

We are persuaded that bringing the two policy making authorities under one umbrella will not augur well for the economy because of its international implications as most developed democracies keep the two institutions separate for the simple reason that in the free world where most economic activities are dictated by private enterprise, they try as much as possible to keep a safe distance from the political dimensions most decisions from the Finance Ministry imply.

But as stated earlier, for sustained economic growth and development, there is a necessary need for a robust policy coordination between the key aspects of economic policymaking space. This is desirable if the political leaders are to have varied and informed policy options to choose from in the process of taking the decisions that eventually set the tone for national advancement.

Also, in our opinion, on these two institutions depend policies that relate to fiscal, monetary, exchange and trade policies, which must be targeted at protecting all the productive sectors like agriculture, enhancing manufacturing and industrial capacities, with a view to diversifying the economy away from oil and fossil fuels.

Those entrusted with leadership and policy making responsibilities in these regard can ill-afford to be either complacent nor over-confident. On the contrary, this newspaper is persuaded to point out that they should strive to improve and sustain those policies that have sustained the economy over the years. Political interference, for instance, in exchange rate policy can trigger a chain reaction with outcomes that are unimaginable.

It is from this perspective that we consider it cogent that the fiscal policy and monetary policy operational principles must remain separate, co-existing under the same framework that yields results directed at the ultimate goal of building an economy all Nigerians will be proud of. We maintain that they are not in a superiority fight to out-do one another but in a drive towards ultimate national attainment.