Tonto Dikeh To Host 2018 N/Delta Peace Heroes Award/Summit

It has been confirmed that delectable Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh will host the 2018 edition of the Niger Delta Peace For Development Youth Summit/Niger-Delta Peace Heroes Award themed: “Peace as a vehicle for National Development and the Restructuring Agenda” scheduled for the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

According to the report, Presidential Hotels, PH, the event venue will be an assemblage of crème dela crème in the Niger Delta in an event created to recognise those who had fought for the relative peace and stability in the Delta region. There will be paper presentations, keynote speeches, posthumous awards, cultural displays and other activities.

Notable personalities billed to receive the awards that cut across all aspect of human endeavours include Chief Edwin Clark; former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Chief Ateke Tom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Donald Duke; Dame Patience Jonathan; Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Godswill Akpabio; Ayiri Imima; Lulu Briggs; Sen.Ben Bruce; and Adams Oshomole.

Others are George Iwo; John Momoh; James Ibori; Godwin Emeifele; Florence Ita Giwa; Jim Ovie; Tony Elumelu and many others.

The event already confirmed Ms Tonto Dikeh as the Host and Matilda Lambert as the red carpet host respectively.

Speaking with the Convener Amb.Chris Odey in Port Harcourt, he explained that the awardees are chosen as recipients of the 2018 Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Awards as an affirmation of their efforts in bringing equality and peace and nation building.

There will also be posthumous award that recognises the work of the recipients in the struggle against abuse of human rights. Niger Delta Peace Hero Posthumous Award for 2018 –recipients are Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro (September 10, 1938 – May 9, 1968), fondly called “Boro”. He was a Nigerian nationalist, Ijaw, and soldier. He was one of the pioneers of minority rights activism in Nigeria.”Ken” Saro-Wiwa, Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa (10 October 1941 – 10 November 1995) was a Nigerian writer, television producer, environmental activist, and winner of the Right Livelihood Award and the Goldman Environmental Prize. Also to be recognised is Mr Gondon Obua former CSO to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ambassador Chris Odey, “The 2018 edition of the Niger-Delta Peace Heroes Awards is to recognise those communities, institutions or individuals in Niger Delta region of Nigeria through whose efforts conflict was turned to peace. Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award specifically acknowledges the role of awardees long-term transformation, inclusive social and economic development, peacefully resolving violent conflicts and building good governance on the Delta.”