UEFA Champions League: Roma Dumps Barca

AS Roma pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks by knocking Barcelona out with a remarkable 3-0 win in their quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

Reports shows that the hosts overcame a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the semifinals on away goals.

Roma’s Kostas Manolas headed the decisive third goal in the 82nd minute, putting the Italians in the last four for the first time since they reached the European Cup final in 1984.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko had opened the scoring when he beat the offside trap and latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Daniele De Rossi to score in the sixth minute.

The early goal lifted the hopes of the boisterous home fans in the Olympic Stadium.

Captain De Rossi converted a penalty in the 58th for the hosts after Dzeko was fouled by Gerard Pique, giving Roma a deserved second goal.

This was after Dzeko and his Czech strike partner Patrik Schick had missed two clear chances each before the break