Why I Want To Represent Nkerre/Isu Constituency – Nnabue

An Imo born medical expert, Dr. Alexander Nnabue has thrown his hat into the race for the Nkwerre/Isu federal constituency in the House of Representatives under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnabue, who is confident that he will clinch the office, said that he is joining the race to serve the people and not to pursue naked ambition.

Although he is yet to unveil his manifesto, Nnabue said that his main goal is to raise the standard of urbanisation of Orlu town and attract federal presence to the constituency.

He further disclosed that he would use his international clout in business to attract foreign investment and investors to Nkwerre/Isu federal constituency if elected.

He further hinted that he would initiate legislations to attract federal presence to not only Imo State but the entire Igbo land to address the imbalance and marginalisation of the South East in the allocation of resources by the Nigerian state.

The optometrist said that he is ready to serve from the first day, adding that the day of money politics were over because those who mortgaged their souls for money bags never recovered from it.

He said that his message to Nigerian voters is “take the money, it’s yours and vote according to your conscience.”

Nnabue said that he is open to enriching debates, positive criticisms and suggestions that would bring about dynamic changes in the society.

His decision to join the race has been hailed by his constituents, who noted that in an era of brain drain in Nigeria, Nnabue is jumping into the murky waters of the country’s politics by opting to serve the people.

The 53-year-old medical expert was born into a well- educated family in Atta in Njaba Local Government and graduated with a doctorate degree in optometry from the Abia State University, Uturu in 1988.

He emerged as the best graduating student in the entire School of Medical Sciences and was granted admission to one of theworld’s best Optometry College: the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in USA. He obtained another doctorate degree in optometry in 1994 and received the college award as an outstanding graduate.

He taught optometry in both Israel and Norway. In 2000, Nnabue was appointed a senior examiner for the American National Board of Optometry.

Nnabue is also a member of Board of Directors of National Children Hospital in Washington DC and also founded the Visual Eyes, a conglomerate of six clinics in the Washington DC metropolitan areas.

Also, Nnabue is the administrator of Visual Source, an optometry franchise of over 5,000 optometrists in the USA.

He currently has over 18 medical missions which has ran for many years in Rivers, Imo, Kano, Kaduna and Ekiti states.