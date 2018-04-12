65 Patients Get Free Eye Surgery In Nasarawa

65 people, including children, have benefitted from the free eye surgery carried out by the Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation during its recent medical outreach in Mararraba, Karu local government area of Nassarawa State. Addressing journalists at the event, Director of the foundation, Aisha Mamman, said even though the foundation focuses on different areas including education and women empowerment, it has resolved to focus on eye care so as to address 80 percent of avoidable blindness.

She identified cataract as the hidden cause of avoidable blindness adding that since a lot of rural communities lack adequate healthcare facilities and a lot of people cannot afford travelling to the cities due to financial constraint, the foundation has therefore decided to take its facilities to the doorsteps of the people in rural communities and provide them with glasses. She however regretted that most people do not present their cases early, saying unfortunately, when the case has been there for too long, there is nothing much that they can do for them, especially among young children since they cannot perform surgery for them in an outreach. One of the beneficiaries, Bashir Shehu, 37-year-old from Sokoto, said he lost his sight since the past there years noting “words alone cannot express how grateful I am to the organization for giving me the opportunity to see again with his eyes,”