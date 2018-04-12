Achieving Comprehensive Health Coverage

Achieving all-inclusive health coverage for all Nigerians regardless of their social status appears to be a tall dream. PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA, ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, and HEMBADOON ORSAR take a look at Nigeria’s Struggle towards this goal.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day: Universal Health Coverage (UHC), “everyone, everywhere”, was very apt even as it has further underscored the need for Nigeria to accelerate efforts towards all-encompassing health coverage. Indeed, this year, like any other year beginning from when the world agreed to mark the world health day, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the occasion, which is, but an opportunity to reflect critically on the state of health care delivery. More than anything else, the theme of this year’s edition has served as a wake-up call for Nigeria and other African leaders to demonstrate effective political commitments towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its 70th anniversary message said that although health outcomes have improved strategically in the region, much more needs to be done to curb the increase in noncommunicable diseases, address new threats and tackle epidemics like Ebola and cholera.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who gave the message, also stressed the need to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance and, substandard and falsified medicines in the region. He emphasised that “effective leadership and high-level political commitments are critical to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). There is no gain stressing that adequate and sustained investment in health is necessary for ensuring equitable access to health services. Indeed, the critical challenge of infrastructure, equipment and manpower are the factors hampering effective health care delivery in Nigeria. More than anything, these demands not just adequate resources but effective and transparent utilisation of the resources so mobilised. As the nation marked this year’s edition of the world health day, stakeholders said adequate attention must be given to the quest for implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) provided for in the National Health Act.

The Act, enacted in 2014, stipulates that the BHCPF shall be financed from the federal government annual grant of not less than one per cent of its consolidated revenue fund, grants by international donor partners; and funds from any other source. Years after the passage of this all important act which is described by many as the needed impetus to reposition health care delivery in the nation, issues germane to effective service delivery in the health sector are still not being addressed. To what extent is the commitment of the federal government and indeed, the other tiers of government towards addressing the onerous task of effective health care delivery? Speaking during activities to mark this year’s edition of the World Health Day, (WHD), the minister of state for health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the theme of this year’s event is apt, as it neatly tallies with the promise of the present administration to ensure better health for all Nigerians.

According to him, the present administration recognises the importance of UHC in the National Health System, as part of the social protection architecture to ensure that Nigerian citizens get quality health service, when and where they need it, without suffering financial hardship. To this end, he said the government is working to provide physical access to health care with the revitalisation of one functional PHC centre in every political ward to serve citizens, even when they do not immediately have money to pay. Ehanire said such an initiative would help to preserve our human capital and contribute to productivity and socio-economic development, while supporting equity, especially among rural dwellers and the urban poor, leaving no one behind. Speaking further, Dr Ehanire said since UHC strategy and approach to better healthcare vary from country to country, Nigeria has studied other countries’ models. He noted that lessons learned about UHC led to the enactment of the National Health Act (NHAct) with guidelines for the BHCPF, National Health Care Financing Policy and Strategy, Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR), National Health Policy, National Strategic Health Development Plan II (NSHDP II), among others. According to him, “government so recognises Primary Health Care (PHC) Centers as the platform for UHC and is pursuing the rehabilitation of almost 10,000 PHC Centers in the country between now and the end of 2019, the operational design of which shall be the Ward Health System (WHS)”. The Federal Ministry of Health through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has the mandate to achieve UHC by 2025 and it has demonstrated leadership by committing to institute mandatory contributory health insurance scheme for all persons who earn an income, whether formal or Informal, and a fund to cover the vulnerable.

Good enough, that states are committed to this and are at various stages of implementation. But like Ehanire rightly stated, there is the need for more purposeful cooperation and collaboration between the federal government, legislative network for UHC, civil society advocates and all the relevant stakeholders including the National Assembly to ensure that the one percent Consolidated Revenue Fund is capture in the 2018 budget. “This reassuring gesture will be appreciated by Nigerians as the foundation for ensuring a minimum package of healthcare for all citizens”, Perhaps as a demonstration of its commitment to the call on relevant stakeholders to support the onerous task of ensuring comprehensive health coverage, the Lagos state government is implementing reforms that are believed to be instrumental to ensuring sound health care delivery to residents of the nation’s commercial capital.

The state has identified NHIS as key to achieving UHC. The commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, however explained that the delay in takeoff of the state health insurance coverage is due to the fact that the state government is ensuring that everything is in place to achieve success of the scheme. He also attributted part of the delay to the fact that the state does not have proper means to document data. “The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) part of the health insurance is very important,” he stated. “We need to start with it, because we want to warehouse our data; we want to start keeping our data right from when we start, so that we can make improvements as we go along. It will not be successful if that platform is not ready, because we do not want to be using paper work.

“Once it starts, data collection will be easy and periodically we can assess, so that we can check progress, look at the problem areas, check disease pattern. These are some of the things we are missing in our environment and that is why the scheme is taking so long to start.’’ The commissioner said once the scheme kickstart, it will be made mandatory for all residents, adding that public servants in the state will pay 25 per cent of their contributions, while the government pays 75 per cent. Explaining further, Idris said, “Before now, we have always run free health services for health workers and members of the public. But we realise that nothing is free; we do not have the amount of money required to run free health services. “We require about N8 billion every year to be able to sustain it. We do not have that kind of money. That is why everybody must contribute.” Indeed, one of the plausible instruments that will guarantee accessible and affordable health care services to Nigerians is the health insurance scheme.

But the challenge still remains that of coverage. However, while stakeholders lament over the poor coverage, one other worrisome trend is the lack of domestication or better still, operationalisation of the national insurance scheme in most states. In Benue state for instance, a nongovernmental organisation, the C-Health, under the leadership of Beatrice Onoja, is championing the call for the operationalization of Universal Health Coverage by giving the State a legal framework for implementation of the State Health Insurance scheme and the community Based health Insurance Scheme. Onoja said: “UHC does not mean free coverage for all possible health interventions, regardless of the cost, as no country can provide all services free of charge on a sustainable basis. “It is not only about ensuring a minimum package of health services, but also about ensuring a progressive expansion of coverage of health services and financial protection as more resources become available. “UHC is not only about medical treatment for individuals, but also includes services for a whole populations such as public health campaigns, for example adding fluoride to water or controlling the breeding grounds of mosquitoes that carry viruses that can cause disease.

According to her, “since the viable framework of NHAct was signed into law in 2014 only less than 4% of over 174 million Nigerians has been covered under the Health Insurance; significantly targeted at the formal sector (Civil Servants). She lamented that the larger population of Nigerians who live in the rural areas and comprised of the informal sector, have no knowledge of the Community Based Health Insurance or the scheme is not even operational in their states and communities. “In Benue State, the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme had been introduced but few communities are aware of the scheme, based on this. “Out of the 23 local governments in Benue, only 14 communities in 14 LGAs have been sensitized on this scheme, a lot still need to be done as they are yet to enrol and access the scheme,” she stated.