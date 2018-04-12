AWC Qualifiers: Super Falcons Battle The Gambia

The Nigeria’s Super Falcons will battle Gambia in the second round of 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, to be hosted by Ghana later this year.

The defending Champions were given a first round bye alongside South Africa, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Gambia suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in their first leg tie at the Août Stadium, Ouagadougou but came into party with a 2-1 win in Bakau on Tuesday, before edged out West African rivals 5-3 aggregate on penalty.

The eight African champions Falcons will be ready to put away the terrible 8-0 lost against France during the international friendly game behind them as they seek a place in the African Women’s Cup of Nations as they clash with Gambia in June

Meanwhile, 2016 AWCON runners-up Cameroon will take on Congo who defeated Central African Republic 3-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Algeria will lace up against Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire and Mali will lock horns as Kenya set to abolish Equatorial Guinea at their home front, while Lesotho will square up with South Africa for the place in the last eight and Zambia will also look for a way to sweep off Zimbabwe for a place in the group stage.

Winners from the second round will join hosts Ghana in the final tournament scheduled for 17 November to 1 December 2018.

The three top nations in the continental showdown will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.