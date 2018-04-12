CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars

President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday made good is promise to reward athletes who excel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

In a brief presentation ceremony in Gold Coast, yesterday, athletes who won gold medals includingPara Powerlifters Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Rowland Ezurike, Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema received N1.8m ($5,000) each while Silver medalists Lucy Ejike, Kehinde Paul and Shotput thrower Chukwuebuka Enekwechi got N1.08m ($3,000) each. Bronze medalists will receive $2,000 while Coaches of Gold Medalists got $5,000 each and coaches of Silver medalists got $3,000 respectively.

The Team Table Tennis squad comprising Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun, Azeez Jamiu and Omotayo Olajide received $9,000.

Speaking the event, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Olusade Adesola thanked the athletes for making Nigeria proud by winning medals in their various fields.

“This is to assure you that the promise made by the Honorable Minister is one that is being fulfilled today. We need more of the laurels and the earlier we get them, the better”.

Presenting the cash awards, the Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung said the cash awards were in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to reward hard work and excellence.

“I want to thank you for your commitment, hard work and dedication that has produced some of the results that we are celebrating today. I also want to let you know that in sports, losing does not mean that you did not work hard. Experience is also part of victory, therefore, those who competed and did not make it, I celebrate you as heroes because upon your performances, the future lies. For those who made it, we are proud of you. We are happy that you have been able to make the country proud.

“We want to deliver on our promises that whosoever delivers in his or her competition, as a country, we will appreciate him or her. We will demonstrate that commitment so that others who are still competing will know that we deliver on our promises.”

The Para Powerlifting champions also got extra cash awards from their President Queen Uboh who gave each gold medalist N100,000 and the coaches while the silver medalists got N50,000 each.