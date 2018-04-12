FEC Approves N13bn For Dredging Of Warri Seaports

The federal government has approved N13 billion for the dredging of the Escavos ,Warri Seaport and the replacement of the bad navigational aids.

This was disclosed by the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, yesterday after the federal executive council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Villa.

“FEC gave approval for the dredging of the Escavos and then the Warri Seaport and the replacement of the bad navigational aids. The total cost of the contract is N13 billion,” he said.

Speaking to State House correspondents earlier, managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala – Usman said with the approval, it will fundamentally change the fortunes of Warri ports and expand the utilization of the eastern ports.

On the economic implications of the Warri seaports, she said “It will fundamentally change the fortunes of Warri ports; it will expand the utilization of our eastern ports.

We believe in the need to ensure that all ports locations are given the seamless access by providing dredging works and that is what we are here to do today.

She said her agency so far had been able to execute transparency and elimination of corrupt practices adding that they ensured that whatever government legal with an entity there is full compliance.

She explained “We have noted the Treasury Single Account, we have had entities complied with the TSA, we have also made our budget very transparent. We believe in building institutions and we have done tremendous work in deploying Human Resources capacities within our systems.

When asked if corruption is fighting back in that direction, she replied “Oh definitely corruption is pushing back, its faiths back all the time. We have had instances where corruption is pushing back and we have remained resolute with the support of Mr. President in assisting us to fight corrupt practices in Nigerian Ports Authority.

She further stated that the agency have saved billions of dollars in terms of ensuring that corrupt practices are eliminated.

Noting that one of the key things the government has been able to do is to remove the monopoly of the oil and gas cargo, she added that now in the Nigerian oil and gas people are able to take cargoes anywhere leading to any location in the country.

She added that hitherto designated terminals got priority considerations to the extent that only those terminals had access to oil and gas cargo which made exploration of oil and gas in the country very expensive.

She said this has tremendously assisted, as they have saved billions and billions of dollars in crude exploration following the removal of the monopoly by President Muhammadu Buhari of oil and gas cargo designation.

On what what’s responsible for the increment of revenue generation in NPA, she said It is to do with ensuring that debts are paid, ensuring that there is full compliance and deployment of the Treasury Single Account.

“These are the things we have been able to do to block revenue leakages and ensure that we have seamless accounting processes.”

On Calabar Port, she said “we have also reached an advanced stage for the procurement of the dredging works for Calabar. We had inherited a system that did not go through the relevant processes which we terminated.

“We are now almost concluding Calabar and we will also come and seek Federal Executive Council’s consideration for that,” she added.