Goje Is Strongly In Support Of PMB Reelection Says APC Chieftain.

Hon. Julius Ishaya, zonal vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gombe South has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to seek re-election in 2019, maintaining that the party under the leadership of Senator Danjuma Goje, in the state is strongly behind PMB reelection for his creditable performance.

Julius Ishaya described the move as a welcome development and a prayer well answered by God. He said “Nigerians, especially those in the APC have been praying to God to allow him yield to the call, so we are happy and excited because God has answered us and he has finally yielded.”

Ishaya, who was reacting to insinuations of being a key player in the campaign against Buhari re-election, led by former governor Danjuma Goje, now a serving senator, said it was unfortunate for anybody to think that Goje is working against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party leader told Newsmen on Wednesday in Gombe that there was no problem between Sen. Goje and PMB as being insinuated. “Goje played a key role in the APC to ensure Buhari won elections in 2015 and I am sure he is 100% in support of the reelection bid of the President.”

He said those capitalizing and drumming his recent comments on the implementation of the federal government Special Investment Programmes (SIPs) in Gombe state to discredit him are members of the opposition ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who are adopting desperate measures to cover the shady dealings in the implementation of the programme in the state under their watch.

While accusing the PDP government of highjacking the programme which he said is being implemented shadily in the state, Julius said Senator Goje was misunderstood.

“It is unfortunate for us we don’t have an APC government in the state, the PDP government are partisan in the implementation and execution of the programme in the state, the PDP have excluded APC members from benefiting from there own programme. For instance, even the school feeding programme which was meant to achieve many things, including taking care of the nutritional needs of our children in schools and also empowering farmers in local communities along the value chain is shady. The PDP in Gombe deliberately chose their members and empower them as vendors.” He explained.

He said Goje intention, which he believed was the same with that of the President, was to ensure a better implementation and execution of the policy all over the country towards improving the lives of all Nigerians, but unfortunately the situation was totally different in Gombe state.

“I think that was the concern of the Senator, the PDP government are making a mess of the programme in the state, however in the heat of every situation, while trying to canvass different positions, there could be different interpretation.”