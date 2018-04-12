Kids Get Effective Reading, Leadership Skills

As part of measures to instill discipline and leadership skills in the younger generation of Nigerian, a NonGovernmental Organization, Young Protégé Leadership Foundation has organized capacity building workshop for teeming children in Ogun State. Our correspondent observed that the students of Triple J Secondary School were taught the concept of effective reading namely skimming, scanning, intensive and extensive reading. The training which was done under the ‘Read To Lead’ project saw the project manager, Akinnike Michael explaining how readers could be leaders and emphasized that Nigerians need great leaders to solve her challenges. Michael who is also the founder of Young Protégé Leadership Foundation stated that the program, Read To Lead was initiated to inspire and encourage young people and children to take up reading culture as an essential habit of successful people.

“It is sad that 20 per cent of children cannot read after primary school and 65 million adults cannot read and write in Nigeria. Illiteracy and ignorance is a big challenge to Nigeria’s growth and development. So we are here to encourage the student to read hard to succeed in their academics and read at least 12 non-academics books. “We also advised them and their wards to spread the culture of reading in their community by starting a reading club and exchanging of books,” Akinnike. The principal of Super Triple J Secondary School Mrs. K .Awojulu expressed appreciation to the team for coming to the school and having a wonderful and impactful session that inspires young people to cultivate the habit of reading to succeed. She added that it was not only the students that benefitted from the workshop but the teachers also learnt a lot about the best technique of reading.