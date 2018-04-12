Kubwa Residents Seek FEMA’s Intervention On Bad Roads, Drainages

Residents of P-Layout 2-1 New Site in Kubwa, Bwari area council, have called on FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to quickly come to their aid by averting a waiting disaster of flood, due to bad roads and lack of drainages in the area. The residents, who sent out the Save our Souls (SoS) message on the auspices of PLayout 2-1 New Site Residents Association, said the call became necessary in order to avoid the incidence of flash floods recorded in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in 2017 raining season, which claimed lives. When LEADERSHIP visited the area, located opposite Veterans Plaza in Kubwa, which has a lone entry and exit road called, Amandugba with five adjoining streets namely Bama, Oleh, Sankwala, Maiyana, and Ingawa, some of the residents were seen supervising the grading of the roads in order to avoid further flooding and erosion on them.

They said the project was a community development service initiative sponsored by the residents’ association in anticipation of FEMA’s intervention, adding that even though FEMA was approached on the matter and its officials had visited the area with a promise to come back, but had not shown ever since. Speaking to our reporter on the development, the vice president of the association, Engr. Babatunde John, said they need immediate assistance from concerned government agencies to complement what they have started in order to forestall flooding in the 2018 raining season in the area. For his part, another member of the association, Engr. John Obajinmi, revealed that FEMA had inspected the bad roads “about three times last year,” noting that “we are yet to see any action from them.