Labour Demands N66,500 New Minimum Wage

Organised labour in the country comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have resubmitted a joint memorandum to the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed. Documents sighted by our correspondent showed that the new memorandum contains a new demand of N66,500.

The N66, 500 new demand, according to the Memorandum, was arrived at based on three approaches and the result of independent study carried out. “Based on the three approaches, and the independent study result reported above, the two Labour centres demand for a new monthly National Minimum Wage of N66, 500, which is approximately the average of the implied minimum wages derived under the four approaches,” the Memorandum stated.

The four approaches are minimum wage for some African countries; analysis based on the minimum cost of providing basic needs; a living wage approach and Analysis based on rising cost of living. Labour said it is no longer news that the current national minimum wage of N18, 000, which was approved in 2011, can no longer sustain the standard of living of an average Nigerian worker.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, confirmed the new memorandum submitted to the tripartite committee but did not confirm the new figure.