Lagos Set To Enforce Stage Carriage Permit Law

Lagos State Government yesterday said it is set to commence enforcement of the Stage Carriage Permit law to put an end to the continuous use of Lagos State roads and infrastructure by vehicle owners that have not obtained the stage Carriage Permit as stipulated by the State’s Road Traffic Law. The Law which is a provision of the Road Traffic Law, mandates operators of any motor vehicle designed for the carriage of goods or passengers to obtain the permit. According to a statement issued by the State’s Ministry of Transportation obtaining the permit will enable it to develop a robust data base of all vehicles that falls within the category for safety, security and raising the general public’s confidence in government policies.

The Ministry therefore enjoined those concerned to obtain the document as defaulters will henceforth be subjected to the provision of the relevant sections of State Road Traffic Law which stipulated penalty for such default. The Ministry in the statement signed by Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Mr. Olatunji Aribisala recalled that various engagements and advocacy meeting had been held to sensitize those concerned to government intentions and plans . The Ministry therefore reiterated that the provisions of the Law that regulate commercial passenger vehicle operators activities which are designed to ensure safety, security, and reliability in that in that sector are still relevant and will be enforced. The government noted that those who operate taxi schemes, in various forms as well as those on technology platforms that provide linkages between operators and passengers are operating without recourse to the Law.