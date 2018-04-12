Minister Vows To Improve Primary Health Care Facilities

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has reinstated the commitment of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to make primary health care facilities in Abuja more functional. Speaking when he receive the visiting director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Primary Health Care Centre, in Kuchigoro community, Bello noted that the visit was historic and would help in the development of primary health care in the territory. Represented by the secretary, FCTA Education Secretariat, Senator Isa Maina, the minister called for a closer collaboration with the WHO for the success of the proposed Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the territory and Nigeria in general. Speaking earlier, the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, noted that Universal Health Coverage can only occur when all citizens of Nigeria are provided with health care services and protected from health expenditures.

Shuaibu frowned that over the years, Nigeria has witnessed the unfortunate decay in primary health care infrastructure and system, across the country, noting that there are dilapidated physical infrastructure, inadequate and poorly maintained medical equipment, shortage of health workers and essential health commodities. He added that basic lifesaving commodities and drugs are commonly out of stock in primary health care centres, and not affordable for the poorest, adding that these challenges contribute to poor functionality of primary health care facilities. The executive secretary however stated that the agency is taking necessary steps to ensure that the primary health care centre facilities and services, at the ward levels, are focused to serve as providers of health care from which services can be strategically purchased, through existing and new financial mechanisms in the country.