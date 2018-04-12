NEWS
Panic As Home-Brewed Liquor Kills 82
82 people have reportedly died on an island after drinking home-made alcohol in Indonesia, Police reports have said.
The incidence which occurred in the island of Java experts say, the local home brewers did not have the technology to ensure that the methanol, which is highly toxic when ingested, was separated correctly to render the drink safe to consume.
Dozens of people die each year from methanol poisoning in Indonesia, where alcoholic drinks are expensive.
