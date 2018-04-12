RCCG , Firm Plan Free Cardiovascular Disease Screening For Lagos Residents

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in partnership with De-Crown Global Limited have concluded plans to organise a free Cardiovascular screening, Diabetes and Cancer Awareness seminar for members of Ahmadiyah community in Ojokoro. The parish pastor of His Majesty Chapel, Lagos Province 38 Samson Ajayi and the Committee Secretary, Ayo Ajiboye told Newsmen that the event is part of activities marking the 10th year anniversary of the church with the theme ‘The Changeless God’.

According to the clergyman, the church expressed gratitude to God for keeping the church united for the past 10 years despite all odds and challenges. “It is God’s faithfulness that has upheld us all these years, there are churches that we started together but are no longer in existence. We can see that the theme of this year indicate that God can never be change,” he said He stressed that,“The free cardiovascular Disease Screening and diabetes, Cancer awareness which would commence on Saturday at the church premises will have in attendance the medical professional to ascertain the health of the people in the community. “Part of the exercise will include free screening for blood sugar level and provision of subsidised drugs to those who need it after being screened by the medical team. Also there are free drugs for the first ten people who register early at the event”.