Top Leader Dismisses Deputy From Post

Top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, dismissed his deputy Hwang Pyong So from his post as vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the country, official media reported here Thursday.

“At the proposal of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) of the DPRK, Deputy Hwang Pyong So was dismissed from the post of its vice-chairman,” said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The dismissal was formally made at a full session of the Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday, according to the report.

From 2014 to 2017, Hwang served as Director of the Korean People’s Army General Political Department.

Three other deputies — Kim Ki Nam, Ri Man Gon and Kim Won Hong — were also sacked.

The top leader proposed to appoint deputies Kim Jong Gak, Pak Kwang Ho, Thae Jong Su and Jong Kyong Thaek as SAC members.