WHO: Nigeria, 26 Others To Get Yellow Fever Vaccination

Nearly one billion people will be vaccinated against yellow fever in 27 high-risk African countries by 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The vaccination will be supported by WHO, GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance), UNICEF and more than 50 health partners.

The commitment is part of the Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics (EYE) in Africa strategy, which was launched yesterday in Abuja by the WHO Regional Director, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

According to Dr Tedris, “The world is facing an increased risk of yellow fever outbreaks and Africa is particularly vulnerable. With one injection, we can protect a person for life against this dangerous pathogen. This unprecedented commitment by countries will ensure that by 2026, Africa is free of yellow fever epidemics.”

The CEO of Gavi, Dr Seth Berkley, said “ensuring that the most vulnerable communities have access to the vaccine through routine systems plays a central role in making this happen.

UNICEF Chief of Health, Stefan Peterson, said “Today, the threat of Yellow Fever looms larger than ever before, especially for thousands of children across Africa.

“Giving almost of all the people to be vaccinated are children under 15 years, this campaign is critical to saving children’s lives, and would go a long way toward stamping out this disease”, he said.