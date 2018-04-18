EFCC Traces 50 Bank Accounts To Ex-NSITF Boss, Olejeme

A bank verification number (BVN) search by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered 50 different bank accounts with different names linked to former chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs Ngozi Olejeme.

Olejeme who was the deputy chairman, finance committee of the Goodluck Jonathan campaign organisation, is under investigation for allegedly receiving $2.8 million from one Arthur Eze under false pretense.

In a petition written to EFCC, Arthur Eze who is the MD/CEO of Oranto Petroleum alleged that Olejeme, sometimes in 2014, sought for his assistance to give her the said amount to prosecute her governorship ambition.

He alleged that the money was given to her between April 2, 2014 and March 25, 2015.

An EFCC source told our correspondent that following a search on Olejeme’s Abuja residence upon receipt of the petition, the commission discovered a Ghanaian international passport and driving licence bearing her picture but carrying different name.

The source who did not want his name in print said, “Her house was searched and we found a Ghanaian international passport number: H2619481 and one Ghanaian international driving permit number: IDP0008462 both in the name of Amartey Doris but carrying Mrs Olejeme Ngozi’s pictures.

“One ECOWAS travel certificate with number: 232/270052 in the name of Osakwe Justina Otito carrying the picture of Mrs Ngozi Olejeme was also recovered”.

According to the EFCC source who is familiar with the investigation but prefers anonymity because he has no official authorisation to talk, “one Nigerian diplomatic passport with number: F50000049 in the name of Olejeme Juliet Ngozi was also recovered”.

The EFCC source insisted that Olejeme obtained the multiple passports under different names in her desperate bid to evade arrest.

Arthur Eze had in petition which was sighted by our correspondent, alleged that in April 2014, Mrs Olejeme told him that she intended to run for the 2015 Delta state governorship seat.

According to the petition, Olejeme reportedly told Eze that she has put her properties in the market for sale but prospective buyers were delaying payments because they noticed that she was desperate.

She was said to have asked Eze to give her $2.8 million pending when she sold her properties.

Olejeme is also being tried for allegedly diverting and embezzling N69 billion while serving as the NSITF Boss.

The allegation, which was contained in a petition by concerned staff of NSITF, was dated October 8, 2015 and signed by one Daba Momoh.

The EFCC source further said, “Investigations revealed that several funds were diverted from NSITF account to several individual and corporate accounts during the time Olejeme held sway as NSITF boss.

“About 37 choice properties belonging to Olejeme and believed to be proceeds of the embezzlement, were recovered during investigation and the matter was charged to court”.

When contacted, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, simply said, “ I am aware that Mrs. Ngozi is being investigated. That’s all I can say for now.”