APC Battles Wike Over Depopulaton Allegation Against FG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has berated Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for alleging that the Federal Government of plotting to depopulate the state.

Wike had while addressing a delegation of the United Nations at the Government House Port Harcourt, accused the Federal Government of deliberately planning to eliminate a greater percentage of population of the state by her failing to act on the soot and its primary causes.

But, the APC in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, said it was bizarre for the governor to make such allegation against the Federal Government.

The statement reads in part, “It is really bizarre for a state governor to blame the federal government for deliberately using any means (and in this case soot) to depopulate any part of the country. What can anyone say?

“Governor Nyesom Wike believes in extreme politics based on total lack of morality, dishonesty and naked lies. We will rather leave Governor Wike and his statement to Nigerians and posterity. Obviously, the statement is beyond comprehension by any rational mind.

“The truth is that under Governor Wike everything in Rivers State is going from bad to the bizarre and this includes logical reasoning. The governor was simply being disingenuous and we are not surprised that he made such a mendacious statement.

“Firstly, the issue of environment is on the residual list in the Nigerian constitution hence the inability of the Nigerian parliament to make its legislation on the environment binding on states and local governments.

“For example, despite the setting up of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by the federal government, states and local governments reserve the right to or not to set up State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Local Government Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) respectively. For instance, Rivers State does not have SEMA and LEMA.

“In respect of the soot ravaging Port Harcourt and environs, it would have made sense if the governor listed actions the state government has undertaken towards arresting the dangerous situation rather than claim that his government has done the needful.

“What does Governor Wike precisely mean by doing the needful? He should specify what that means in clear times. For sure I can tell you that that statement is mere facade to cover up the ineptitude of Governor Wike’s government in tackling this challenge. The state government has done absolutely nothing in that regard.”