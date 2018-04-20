COBI, Hausa Settlers Condemns Blackmail Against PMB

Fulani and Hausa settlers in Nasarawa community in Calabar, Cross River State have risen in defense of President Muhammadu Buhari against all forms of blackmail, misrepresentation of facts and alleged ganged-up, vowing to rally support for his the president’s second term electoral victory.

The Hausa Fulani community spoke through their community chief, Alhaji Seidu Jadawa, when a group known as Companions of Buhari Initiative (COBI) led by Barrister Utum Eteng paid them a visit with gifts.

Jadawa charged those trying to cause disaffection between the president and well meaningful Nigerians to desist forthwith appealing to the president’s detractors to allow him return to office to enable him complete his second term as his predecessors did instead of the mounting criticisms against him.

The community leader stated that much of the criticisms were done in bad faith against a man whom they said has worked hard to turn around the nation’s economy as well as tackle the growing insecurity.

He said that having resided in the state for many decades and have become more like indigenes they were happy with the president for giving more key federal appointments to Cross River people.

Barr. Utum Eteng and his group after passing a vote of confidence on the president charged the president Buhari to continue with his good work by deepening the positive change he came with.

In his words, Eteng said, “We commend the president for the achievements that his government is recording particularly in steadying the ship of state in the area of economy, anti-corruption crusade and tackling security challenges across the country. We are very unhappy with the ongoing blackmail and gang up against Mr President”.