Customs Seized Vehicles Worth Over 100m Duty Paid Value In Sokoto

The Nigeria Custom Sevice (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command has within the week confirmed the siezure of about 48 vehicles with duty paid value of an hundred million naira.

Given reasons for the operation, the Area Comptroller, Nasir Ahmed said they are recording huge success in the command.

According to him, the command has raked in a total of N443.8 million revenue in the first quarter of 2018. “This therefore was an increment of about 20.3 per cent higher when compared to same period in 2017” Said Nasir

On the seized vehicles, the Comptroller said, the cooperation was sequel to intelligent reports by their men about some smuggled vehicles suspected to be brought into Sokoto via unapproved routes.

Said Nasir, “The NCS based on credible intelligence on Wednesday April 12, with the assistance of the 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sokoto in an operation discovered a location in Sokoto where several vehicles are stored.

“These vehicles suspected to be smuggled into the country were stored at Rugan Waru Area of Sokoto state.

“The NCS therefore acting under the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap 45, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2014, during a raid discovered the 48 vehicles

.“The discovered vehicles involved 20 Lexus GX 470 SUV and 28 Toyota Avensis suspected to be smuggled through unapproved routes. The vehicles were immediately moved from the location and deposited at NCS headquarters in Sokoto”.

In his appeal for people to always endeavour to do the right thing, Comptroller Nasir urged whosoever that is the owner to come forth with genuine evidence in no distance time or risk forfeiture to the federal government.

“We therefore urge the owners to come forward with valid Customs documents because failure to do so, the vehicles will be liable to seizure and subsequent forfeiture to the Federal Government after 30 days.

“This is in line with the laws of the land. However investigations to ascertain the true owners of these vehicles is presently ongoing,” Comptroller Nasir affirmed.