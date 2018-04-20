Education: Kaduna, IDB To Spend N761.7m On Construction Of Science, Technology Schools

Kaduna State Government with support from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is constructing six Science Secondary Schools at the cost of N761.7 million to promote science and technology education.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani, said in Jere after a two-day tour of the schools to monitor progress of work.

Sani said that the schools, two in each of the three senatorial districts, would have world class facilities.

“We want to have an environment where our students would at basic level be acquainted with the basic rudiments of science and technology for them to grow up and become inventors, scientists and technologists.

“The world is technology-driven and all efforts must to be made to lay the necessary foundation for our children to have interest in the field of science and technology.

“The current emphasis on education across the world is on science and technology; equipping our children with such skills is the way to enable them compete favourably with their contemporaries anywhere in the world,’’ he said.

The commissioner explained that the schools were cited in Manchok, Jere, Buruku, Rigachikun, Pambeguwa and Hunkuyi.

“We have visited the ones in Manchok, Jere, Buruku and Rigachikun and I will say that we are happy with the progress of work.

“I want to assure you that the state government and the bank will continue to supervise the work and ensure the contractors get the necessary cash backing for them to deliver as promised.

“The progress of work at Manchok, Buruku and Rigachukun is not as impressive as the one in Jere, but the contractors have assured us they will speed up the work to meet the deadline,” the commissioner said.

The Project Manager, Shehu Isa, explained that the construction, a one year project which began in July 2017 include the construction of classrooms, administrative blocks and staff quarters.

Others are laboratories, workshops, store, library, students’ hostels, Kitchen, cafeteria, security post, and sporting grounds among others.

Mr Agbazue Ben-wood of Axaka Ltd, handling the school in Jere said the construction commenced late because of problems with the host communities, but assured that the work would be completed by December.

Similarly, Mr Benjamin Omale, Chairman, EDI-JIN Group of Companies, the contractor handling Manchok site equally assured the government of speedy job.

While in Manchok, the commissioner paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Moro’a, Malam Tagwai Sambo at his palace.

Sambo who thanked the government for citing one of the schools in his chiefdom, however, appealed to the state government to address the issue of compensation.

Responding, the commissioner acknowledged that work in most of the sites were delayed because of the issue of compensation, but assured that everyone would be compensated within the shortest time possible.

Other schools visited during the two-day tour include Government College Fadan Kaje and Tafawa Balewa Memorial Commercial College, Samaru in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The Commissioner explained that the visit was to see the state of facilities and to figure out ways to address them, particularly the deplorable state of hostels at Government College Fadan Kaje.