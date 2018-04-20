NSE: Market Indices Record 0.15% Loss On Profit Taking

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with marginal drop of 0.15 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation shed N22 billion or 0.15 per cent to close N14.742 trillion compared with N14.754 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index lost 59.2 points to close at 40,814.89 against 40,874.09 recorded on Thursday.

NAN reports that Mobil Oil recorded the highest, dropping of N9 to close at N172 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N249.50, while GlaxosmithKline depreciated by N2.90 to close at N30.30 per share.

Presco declined by N2.65 to close at N66.00, Unilever Nigeria Plc fell by N2.00 to close at N53 per share.

On the other, Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N35.10 to close at N737.10 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of 85k to close at N44.85, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 60k to close at N12.85 per share.

Nigerian Breweries added 30k to close at N126.10, while Dangote Flour increased by 20k to close at N13.60 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded declined by 68.14 per cent as investors bought and sold 242.29 million shares valued at N3. 03 billion transacted in 5,746 deals.

This was in contrast with 760.52 million shares valued at N8. 91 billion achieved in 5,554 deals on Thursday.

Zenith International Bank was the most active with an exchange of 30.193 million shares worth N815.10 million,

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 19.38 million shares worth N 244.68 million, while Oando exchanged 19.03 million shares valued at N184.65 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 18.94 million shares worth N212.13 million, while Access Bank traded 17.89 million shares valued at N203.05 million. (NAN)