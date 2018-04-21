Police Promote EFCC Boss, 17 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and 17 other senior officers.

Other officers promoted to the rank of the commissioner of police (CP) with Magu are DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command, and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos.

The promotion, which was announced yesterday, is coming after the statement on the promotion of all officers involved in the arrest of suspected kidnap kingpin, Evans.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Police Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the promotions are one of the highpoints of the Commission’s 27th plenary meeting which ended in Abuja yesterday.

The meeting was presided over by the Commission’s chairman, Sir Mike Okiro, a retired Inspector General of the Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

CP Ghazzali Mohammed, CP Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters, and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former CP, Ebonyi State Command and, currently , CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, were promoted to the rank of assistant inspector general of police (AIG).

Other promotions approved by the Commission include: one assistant commissioner of police promoted to deputy commissioner of police; nine chief superintendents of police promoted to assistant commissioners of police; one deputy superintendent of police promoted to superintendent of police; one assistant superintendent of police promoted to deputy superintendent of police and one inspector to assistant superintendent of police.

Ani also noted that the chairman of the Commission, Dr. Okiro, congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.