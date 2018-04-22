Journalist Joins Plateau Assembly Race

An Abuja based veteran broadcast journalist, Dr Ponfa Audu has formally declared his intention to contest for the Plateau State House of Assembly seat in the 2019 general elections.

Ponfa, who is from Jat ward, said he will be seeking election for the seat of Langtang North Local Government in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Speaking during his declaration in the presence of Ward PDP Excos and other senior stakeholders, Ponfa promised to use instrument of effective legislation to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

He said he will engage the people in various economic empowerments activities adding that his people deserve the best.