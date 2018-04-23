2019: Nigerians Urged To Back INEC On Credible Voters’ Register 

The Citizen Centre for Democratic Governance has urged Nigerians to support the quest by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring that the voters’ register is free from manipulations before the 2019 general elections.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Osagbemi Anthony the group said the process involving the cleanup of the voters register is not a function limited to INEC alone.

He therefore advised Nigerians to be very watchful and observant during this period of voters register display, report cases of abnormalities which they have or may noticed, and also discourage vices that have the prospect of directly or indirectly truncating the cleanup process.

Anthony said since after the 2015 general elections, several Persons and Groups have continued to call on INEC to do the needful and cleanup the voters register, specifically dwelling on the issue of under aged registration of voters which took place in Kano and Kastina.

He said, “Clearly, we can see now that the clamour for the cleanup of the voters register by all and sundries, has since received the attention of INEC following the commissions collaborative effort with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the consequent investigations that led to the delisting of over 299 foreigners from the voters register.

He said there is a need to bring in credibility to our elections especially as INEC through its efforts has identified aliens and other ineligible voters in the register.

He said We are also aware that INEC has handed the voters register to all political parties to join in the responsibility of cleaning it up by identifying individuals in the register suspected to be ineligible voters.

He said, "Let it be known that the bulk stops at the desk of the commission, the job to ensure the success of any reformation of such is solely that of the people, given that only community vigilance and public participation can clean the register.

“In line with that, a window of opportunity shall present itself for individuals and groups to help in the cleaning process when INEC will display the register for claims and objections. It should be noted also, that the law allows individuals to ask for the register from INEC.”