Again, Lulu Splashes N14. 5m Scholarship On 20 Players

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has again awarded academic scholarship to 20 players, who excelled at the just concluded 2018 FOSLA Academy Football Tournaments. The recipients, who were from Kogi State and FCT are within the age of 13 years.

The scholarship which is worth N14.5 million annually, will see the beneficiaries combining their academics with football career starting from JSS one.

Among the lucky recipients who would undergo the final screening exercise on July 1, 2018 are Shedrack Gabriel, Jeremiah Edem, Noel Aminu, and Eziekel Kingsley from Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The rest are Bamaiyi Innocent (Abaji Area Council), Hope Limus (Gwagwalada Area Council), Kasimu Usman (Karshi) and Olarewaju Waliyu (Bwari Area Council).

Other beneficiaries are Peter Emmanuel, Attah Samuel and Ibrahim Alhaji from Idah local government area of Kogi State. Usman Abass(Anka LGA), Amedu Israel (Ibaji LGA ), Benjamin Alfa(Igalamela LGA) and Joel Tukura(Bassa LGA) were also among the luckiest beneficiaries.

The five girls who were selected are Folorunsho Fumilayo(Gwagwalada), Obadiac Juliana(Gwagwalada) Nwachukwu Faith(Bwari), Hassana Amodu(Igalamela LGA) & Aisha Suleiman(Dekina LGA).

The selected players were among the over 400 players that took part in the 2018 edition of the FOSLA Academy U. 13 tournaments held in Idah, Kogi State and Abuja. The players also participated in the FOSLA Academy Common Entrance Examination where those that excelled in both were selected.