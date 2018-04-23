Breaking: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Puts To Bed

Excitement today reached fever pitch after the pregnant Duchess was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington with the Duke by her side this morning.

Kate was admitted to hospital before 6am today, which is not unrealistic that she may have already given birth to her third baby.

The 36-year old’s two previous births have been fairly quick. She had George less than 11 hours after arriving at hospital on July 22, 2013, while Charlotte was born just two hours and 34 minutes after the mum was admitted on May 2, 2015.

Excitement is building outside the hospital with hopes that an announcement will be made soon.

Kensington Palace already sparked a flurry of excitement this morning, confirming that the Duchess of Cambridge had been taken to hospital.