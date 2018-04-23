Mother Of 7 Wants Marriage Dissolved Over Alleged Assault, Starvation

A housewife, Amina Aliyu, on Monday asked a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, to dissolve her marriage to Abdulsalam Sani, citing hunger and persistent assault.

Amina, a mother of seven children, told the court that her husband had abandoned his role of catering for the house for five years.

“In the past five years, my husband has left me with the burden of feeding the children; he has also assaulted me and accused me of cheating on him.

“I work hard to sustain the family but instead of appreciation, I get beaten every now and then,” she claimed.

The defendant, however, denied the allegations and told the court that he had always given her N300 daily, as feeding allowance.

He said, however, that Amina had always rejected the money.

Sani claimed that he had been diagnosed of mental disorder and had to seek medical attention, hence his absence from home for some time.

“I have never shied away from my responsibilities; I love my family and want to take care of them,” he said.

After listening to both sides, the judge, Mallam Musa Saad, adjourned the case to May 2, for the complainant to present her witnesses. (NAN)