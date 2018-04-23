NBBF Holds 2018 Pre-season Training For Technical Officials

Ahead of the 2018 NBBF/Kwese Premier Basketball League, a pre-season training for technical officials for the Leagues has been slated to hold in Abuja beginning from Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

According to the coordinator of the League Management Committee (LMC), Mr Ajibarede Bello, participants are expected to arrive on Wednesday, April 25 while registration and training proper will commence on Thursday, April 26.

The training continues on Friday, April 27, while participants are expected to undergo an examination on Saturday, April 28 to round off the training session.

The training, Mr Bello said, is tailored to refresh and update coaches, referees, technical commissioners, statisticians and table officials with changes in the rules and development around the game in readiness for a hitch-free discharge of their responsibilities during the season.

Meanwhile the Leagues Management Committee will also use the period to hold a briefing session with representatives of teams registered in the Kwese Premier Basketball League on Thursday, 26th April, 2018 at 10am.