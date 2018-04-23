NDE-YESSO Graduates First Batch Of 2, 325 Beneficiaries

A total of 2,325 women and youth have graduated from the skills for job training of youth employment and social support operation anchored by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

According to a statement signed by officer, NDE-Skills for Job, Lawan Musa, this followed the successful completion of the various levels of the training by the S4J beneficiaries which comprises of life skills, sector specific skills, and entrepreneurship skills training and also placement of trainees for six months internship with private sector operators.

He stated that the skills for job training, which came with a paradigm shift in the delivery of skills training has exposed trainees to: Core life skills competencies, enhanced trainees’ psycho-social behaviors and norms to assist in their future engagement.

According to him, the beneficiaries have also obtained good knowledge of demand driven skills that concretely prepared them for job in either public or private establishments, entrepreneurship skills Training which has upgraded the capacity of S4J beneficiaries to effectively and efficiently manage their enterprises.

He explained that in line with the federal government’s commitment towards poverty reduction and employability drive, trainees were provided with meal during orientation, and other three levels of training.

The sum of N149,379,,328 million was disbursed to Payment Service Providers to pay 2,325 beneficiaries as monthly stipend at the maximum rate of N7, 500.00 while another sum of N7, 903, 000.00 was paid for NABTEB as registration and handling charges which enabled skills for Job graduates sat for Trade modular certification examination organized by NABTEB.

The skills for job training constitutes one of the World Bank’s assistance to increase access of the poor and vulnerable to youth employment opportunities in the participating states of Bauchi, Cross river, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and oyo.

The statement further said that in a bid to encourage inclusive growth and development, 66 skills for job beneficiaries in Ekiti state were provided starter-pack items to establish their micro-businesses.