Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Impregnating Daughter

The Police Command in Lagos has arrested a 50-year-old man, Taiwo Oyelabi, for allegedly impregnating his 21-year-old daughter.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi, made the disclosure while parading Oyelabi and other suspects arrested for various crimes at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Imohimi said the case was reported to the police by concerned members of the public on April 16, adding that the crime was allegedly committed at the suspect’s resident at No. 15, Community Road, Iyana-Oba in Igando, near Lagos.

“The incident started in November, 2017 when the daughter, who was staying with her paternal aunt relocated to the father’s house on his request.

“Since then, he has been having inappropriate sexual liaison with her, the result of the unholy act between father and daughter eventually led to pregnancy.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspect is a security man but whenever he was going to work, he goes with the daughter.

“The strange behavior attracted the attention of the community and they reported the case to the police.

“The act is bizarre and a serious crime against our laws and humanity,” the commissioner said.

Also speaking, Oyelabi admitted having carnal knowledge of his daughter, saying he was seduced.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his daughter was possessed by the devil.

“I was in the living room with her one day when she suddenly grabbed me and started kissing me.

“I beat her and then took her to a white garment church where I was told that she was possessed.

“It happened up to five times before I discovered that she was three months pregnant.

“This is the work of the devil because I don’t know what to do with the baby,” Oyelabi said.

The police also paraded 32 other criminals, including armed robbery suspects, cultists and fake foreign currency dealers.

Imohimi said that a number of items, including chemicals, five locally-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects’ hideouts.

He named other items recovered from the suspects as five laptops, three mobile phones, one Toyota Highlander, one motorcycle and a Volkswagen bus.

Imohimi said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)