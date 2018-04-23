Super Eagles Well Equipped To Win World Cup – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has said that the present Super Eagles are scientifically equipped to excel at the final of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, saying his dream is to see Nigeria play of the final of the global soccer showpiece.

Pinnick, who stated this while chatting with newsmen recently in Abuja, said even as he does not want to set a target that would mount pressure on the players, the federation had done its best in terms of logistics and administrative requirements to unconsciously bring out the best in the players.

“Everybody knows that I don’t put players under pressure. I want them to go there and play their game,’ he declared.

“My dream is for the Super Eagles to play in the finals of the World Cup. I have been interfacing with the Minister and we have agreed that setting target may not be the best, but I have constantly said that my target for the team is to win the World Cup trophy.

“Nigeria is a big football playing country and let me remind you that in 1994, we almost defeated Italy but they went ahead to play in the final. We defeated Bulgaria but they ended up playing third place. We have watched lots of videos about the steady rise of the Nigerian team.

“The good thing about the current team is that it is very well equipped with sophisticated training equipment. We are very much scientifically equipped. We know the target we set for them but we don’t want to put pressure on them consciously.”

He added that the federation is unconsciously asking Gernot Rohr and his boys to do Nigerians proud at the Mundial by creating an enabling environment for them.

“If for instance we are not meeting our financial obligation, they will relax. When we have done everything and given them all they need, it will mean unconsciously putting them under pressure to deliver.

“If today they get to the World Cup final, we made them to understand that the World Cup money will be shared 50-50 between the team and the NFF. Winning the final is $48m, it means the team will get $24m and the football house will take the remaining $24m.

We don’t need to announce it publicly that we are putting them under pressure because they unconsciously know that they are. We have given them the best including ensuring that they fly the same aircraft Real Madrid and Barcelona like to fly. We want to motivate them and let them know that Nigeria is a great country. We want to let them to know that things can be done differently.