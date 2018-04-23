Yala PDP Elders, Other Stakeholders Endorse Senator Rose Oko For Second Term

The Yala PDP Elders Forum in conjunction with other critical stakeholders on Monday endorse and declared support for Senator Dr Rose Oko for second term.

Senator Oko, who is representing Cross River Northern senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber is the chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.

The Senator had in recent time received series of endorsements for a second term in office from critical stakeholders including youth groups in the northern part of Cross River State.

The meeting of the Yala PDP Elders which took place at the Okuku residence of Chief John John Ogar took far reaching decisions including pledging their unalloyed support for the Senator.

It was gathered that Out of the 86 persons present, Hon. Matthew ojugbo who is a one time State house of assembly member and a formal Yala Local Government Chairman raised a motion that senator Oko shouldn’t be endorsed base on the fact that other contestants are out for the same position But couldn’t get any seconder.

The forum arrived at the decision as Hon Bernard Ugbem from Wanokum ward in Ukele moved for the motion and seconded by Hon. John Ochagu from Echomofana ward to support her for another term in office was based on the fact that she has performed extremely well; we can all see that everything that she has done in Cross River North, no other senator has been able to do that in the history of Cross River Northern Senatorial District.

Chairman of the PDP group Mr Maurice Iji said, “She has done very well and there is still continuation of a lot of things to be done which the Senator is actively implementing. We are here reaffirming our position because we have already endorsed her before now,” said.

Speaking further, Iji said the achievements of the senator so far in office were evident for everyone to see, adding that the decision to support her was to allow continuity of the good works.

“We are all here today and we have resolved to endorse Senator Rose Oko for second term in office; she has performed creditably well and what she has done is what the legal people call res ipsa loquitur that is the fact speaks for itself. Almost every ward in CRN there is construction of Classroom block and of course we have to give her another four years to consolidate on what she has done since assuming office.

“So, we have all resolved to endorse her for second term. This is our second time of endorsing the Senator; we have done that first simultaneously in all the wards and we are here again to unanimously endorse her for second term.”